Morgan Stanley Buys 55,815 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Dine Brands Global worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE DIN opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

