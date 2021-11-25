Morgan Stanley Buys 585,765 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

