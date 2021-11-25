Morgan Stanley Buys 64,764 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.91%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

