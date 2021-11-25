Morgan Stanley Buys 70,682 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trinseo by 574.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:TSE opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

