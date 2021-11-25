Morgan Stanley Buys 80,702 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $50.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.