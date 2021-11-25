Morgan Stanley Buys 91,532 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

