Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after buying an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.