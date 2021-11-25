Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

