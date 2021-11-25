Morgan Stanley Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $192.41 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $157.88 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.12.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

