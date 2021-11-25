Morgan Stanley Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.80% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.