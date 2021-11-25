Morgan Stanley Has $12.84 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 858.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter.

REXR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

