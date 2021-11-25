Morgan Stanley Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

