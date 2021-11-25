Morgan Stanley Has $13.15 Million Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.31% of Xunlei worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 169,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNET stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

