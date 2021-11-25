Morgan Stanley Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

