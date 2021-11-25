Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.