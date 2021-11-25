Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

