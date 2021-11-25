Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.