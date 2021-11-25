Morgan Stanley Lowers Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) to Underweight

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

