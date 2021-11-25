Morgan Stanley Purchases 105,152 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

