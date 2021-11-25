Morgan Stanley Purchases 223,925 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.31 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

