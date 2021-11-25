Morgan Stanley Purchases 30,937 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $253.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

