Morgan Stanley Purchases 675,673 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Seabridge Gold worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 407,862 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 278.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -392.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

