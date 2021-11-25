Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,927,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

