Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $24,237,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,396 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.