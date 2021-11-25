Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,136,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 596,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,502,000 after buying an additional 106,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

