Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.98 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,670 shares of company stock valued at $420,627 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

