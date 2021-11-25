Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Buckle worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKE stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

