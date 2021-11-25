Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $649.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

EVRZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

