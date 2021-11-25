Morgan Stanley Sells 143,177 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.28% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

PRN stock opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $123.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

