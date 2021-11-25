Morgan Stanley Takes $13.07 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,586,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,576,739 shares of company stock worth $71,392,905 over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

