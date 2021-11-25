Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 490,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Golden Ocean Group worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.93%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.18%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

