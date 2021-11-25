Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

MSI stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.29. 995,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,530. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.40. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $261.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

