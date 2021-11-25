Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.77. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £315.67 million and a PE ratio of 42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.