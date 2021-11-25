Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Shares of MOTR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £315.67 million and a P/E ratio of 42.20. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.