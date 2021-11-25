Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Increases Dividend to GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MTVW stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £141 ($184.22). 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Mountview Estates has a 12 month low of £105 ($137.18) and a 12 month high of £145 ($189.44). The company has a market cap of £549.76 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09.
About Mountview Estates
