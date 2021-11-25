Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.66

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 680103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

