MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $89.29 million and $94.84 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,856,014,699 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.