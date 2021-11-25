Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.17 million and a P/E ratio of 44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
