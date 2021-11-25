Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.17 million and a P/E ratio of 44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

