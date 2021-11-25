Multiplier Trading 5% Lower This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $181,406.77 and approximately $4,229.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.