MurAll Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $47,216.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00241590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089166 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,123,998,168 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

