MX Token (MX) Market Cap Hits $305.32 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MX Token has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. MX Token has a total market capitalization of $305.32 million and $28.01 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.