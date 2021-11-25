Myriad Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $21,781.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1,232.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,807,527,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.