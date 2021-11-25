Mysterium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $655,634.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $21.32 million and $655,634.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

