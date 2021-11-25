Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

