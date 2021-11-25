Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading Up 2.1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 10,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Naked Wines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.