Name Changing Token (NCT) Tops One Day Volume of $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

