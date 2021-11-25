Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.96

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $9,266.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,221.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.03 or 0.01046970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029209 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

