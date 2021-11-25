Nathan’s Famous (NATH) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nathan’s Famous to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million $11.07 million 20.33 Nathan’s Famous Competitors $1.56 billion $106.44 million 10.96

Nathan’s Famous’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous’ peers have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous Competitors 840 4477 5213 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Nathan’s Famous’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nathan’s Famous has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47% Nathan’s Famous Competitors 4.59% -37.56% 1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nathan’s Famous pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 53.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nathan’s Famous is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

