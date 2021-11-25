National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

