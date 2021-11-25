NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.29 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and approximately $177.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.37 or 0.00015960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00726241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00078624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,165,927 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

